China, Pakistan agreed to promote multilateral cooperation

During the visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to China, both sides agreed to promote multilateral cooperation.

As per details, PM Shehbaz Sharif met with the Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss cooperation between China and Pakistan, especially in the economic fields.

During the meeting, it was also agreed to increase multilateral cooperation between China and Pakistan, including CPEC, and further strengthen the strategic partnership.

Earlier, Prime Minister arrived in Beijing on a two-day visit to China.

Senior Chinese officials received the prime minister and his delegation at Beijing Airport. This is his first official visit to China after assuming office.

The prime minister is leading a high-level delegation including Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister of Communications Maulana Asad Mehmood, Minister of Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of Railways Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Minister for Board of Investment Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Minister for Defence Production Sardar Israr Tareen, and PM’s Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi, Fahd Hussain, Zafaruddin Mahmood, Jahanzeb Khan and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

During the visit, the two sides will review the All-Weather Strategic Cooperation Partnership and exchange views on regional and global developments. He is also scheduled to meet Chinese investors and Pakistani businessmen.

