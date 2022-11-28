He said, “We hope countries and international organisations that are ready to conduct mutually beneficial cooperation and achieve common development.”

Zhao Lijian remarked that that such countries and organizations could join CPEC in appropriate ways to share the dividends of Belt and Road cooperation.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian has said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is an open and inclusive platform.

Addressing a regular news briefing in Beijing on Monday, the China’s spokesperson said both China and Pakistan would welcome all countries and international organisations to participate in construction of the flagship project of Belt and Road Initiative, CPEC, to achieve common development.

On November 25, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had suggested that Turkiye should join the CPEC to bring about regional prosperity, alleviate poverty and empower the people through better education and health facilities.

The prime minister, addressing a joint press stakeout along with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan here, had said Pakistan had been “experiencing and enjoying” the benefits of the CPEC under the Belt and Road Initiative of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“I would suggest that let this be a cooperation between China, Pakistan and Turkiye. This would be a wonderful joint cooperation. This will bring prosperity and progress to this entire region. This will help alleviate poverty and unemployment. This will certainly empower our poor people. This will promote education and health. This is how we can meet the challenges of today,” the prime minister had remarked.

He had said that he would be “happy” to discuss the matter with the Chinese leadership if Turkiye moved ahead on the idea of joining the CPEC.

Lauding President Erdogan’s warm hospitality, the prime minister had started his remarks by conveying condolences over the loss of life in a recent terror incident in Istanbul and prayed for peace of the departed souls.