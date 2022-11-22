RAWALPINDI: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza paid farewell visits to Naval Headquarters and Air Headquarters in Islamabad.

During the visits, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee called on Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, and Pakistan Air Force Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu.

According to ISPR, the CJCSC expressed his satisfaction on the combat readiness of Pakikstan Navy and PAF and appreciated their resolve to safeguard the maritime and aerial frontiers of the country.

The Naval and Air Chief thanked the outgoing CJCSC for playing a vital role in enhancing jointness amongst Tri-Services.

A smartly turned-out contingent presented Guard of Honour to General Nadeem Raza on arrival at Air and Naval Headquarters.

Earlier this week, Chief Of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday visited the Naval and Air Headquarters as part of his farewell visits.

On arrival at Naval Headquarters, the army chief was presented the guard of honor by a smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said. He also met with the Principal staff officers at Naval Headquarters.

During his meeting with Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, the army chief admired the role of the Pakistan Navy in safeguarding the maritime frontiers of Pakistan.

On arrival at Air Headquarters, the COAS was presented with a guard of honour by a contingent of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) followed by interaction with Principal Staff Officers of Air Headquarters.

Gen Bajwa met Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu. He appreciated the thorough professionalism of PAF defending the aerial frontiers of Pakistan and highlighted the critical role played by PAF during the war against terrorism.

