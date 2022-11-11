Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial administered oath to three judges

Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Judge of Sindh High Court, Justice Shahid Waheed, Judge of the Lahore High Court, and Justice Athar Minallah, Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court took oath

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umer Ata Bandial had approved the elevation of three judges

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial administered oath to Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Judge of Sindh High Court, Justice Shahid Waheed, Judge of the Lahore High Court, and Justice Athar Minallah, Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court today in a ceremony held at the Ceremonial Hall, Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, the Attorney General for Pakistan, secretaries of the Ministry of Law & Justice, Federal Judicial Academy, Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan and Pakistan Bar Council, National Accountability Court, Supreme Court Bar Association, senior advocates, advocates-on-record and officers and staff of the Supreme Court of Pakistan were invited for the ceremony.

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umer Ata Bandial had approved the elevation of three judges of high courts to the Supreme Court.

Pertinently, the parliamentary committee had also approved the elevation of these judges to the Supreme Court and, thereafter, the president of Pakistan had also approved their elevation to the apex court.

