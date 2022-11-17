CM Punjab Pervaiz Elahi lauded the armed forces for supporting the flood victims

He also appreciated Imran Khan for his efforts in collecting huge funds

Pervaiz Elahi said that if Imran Khan’s help was not included, this program would not have happened

Advertisement

LAHORE: Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Pervaiz Elahi said Thursday that the institutions including the armed forces have actively supported the rehabilitation activities for flood victims.

He was addressing the launch ceremony of Rs 12 billion rehabilitation program for the flood victims when lauded the support of Imran Khan who gathered exemplary funds for the flood-hit people.

“After him, no leader tried to raise funds. The Sindh government has not even started the survey yet.”

CM Punjab also appreciated the efforts of Sania Nishtar who straightened the distribution system of twelve billion rupees in two months.

Pervaiz Elahi also said that the cheque for rehabilitation in Sindh is ready but they should develop the ability to use this while expounding the sufferings of the flood victims.



Advertisement

He said that the victims of the calamity faced severe issues and are still struggling a lot. “Relief funds have been given to the dead and injured. Around fifty-five thousand houses have been destroyed.”

Pervaiz Elahi said that if Imran Khan’s help was not included, this program would not have happened. “If we all keep working hard, we will do what no government has done.”

Also Read PTI March update: Asad Umar will lead convoy to Khushab The Azadi march convoy will reach Khushab today Asad Umar will lead...