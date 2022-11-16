Advertisement
Articles
COAS Gen Bajwa lauds troops for providing relief to flood-hit people

COAS Gen Bajwa lauds troops for providing relief to flood-hit people. Photo: Radio Pakistan

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday witnessed various stalls at IDEAS-2022 at Karachi Expo Centre.

He also interacted with cross section of visitors and delegates and held separate meetings with various visiting delegates, including Bahrain, Italy, Sri Lanka, Libya, Zimbabwe and the UAE.

Later, General Bajwa visited Malir garrison where he laid floral wreath at Martyr’s Monument.

During his farewell address to officers and troops, the army chief lauded their professionalism and devotion to duty. He also praised the troops for their untiring rescue and relief efforts to assist the people during recent heavy floods.

Earlier on arrival, the Army Chief was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed.

Earlier on Tuesday (Nov 15), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa paid farewell visits to Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul and Baloch Regimental Centre Abbottabad.

According to the military’s media wing, General Qamar Javed Bajwa interacted with the cadets and officers at the PMA Kakul.

The COAS appreciated exceptionally high standards of the Pakistan Army’s premier training institution and its efforts towards grooming the future leaders.

“The army chief also advised cadets to focus their energies in pursuit of professional excellence,” said the ISPR.

COAS laid floral wreath at the martyrs’ monument and offered fateha.

Earlier upon his arrival at PMA, the COAS was received by Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza.

Later, the army chief visited Baloch Regimental Centre. After laying floral wreath at the Shuhada monument, he interacted with serving and retired Officers and troops of the illustrious Baloch Regiment, said the military’s media wing.

The COAS also paid rich tribute to the regiment’s supreme sacrifices, said the ISPR.

Chief of General Staff Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas received the army chief upon his arrival at Baloch Regimental Centre.

