COAS Bajwa visits Quetta Garrison on farewell visit

RAWALPINDI: Chief Of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa,visited Quetta Garrison on Tuesday as part of his farewell visits.

COAS Bajwa laid a floral wreath at the Martyrs’ monument and interacted with officers and troops, said a statement by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

He appreciated the efforts and contributions of the Corps and its formations towards peace and stability in the province, assistance to the provincial govt during the recent flooding, and socio-economic development.

Later, COAS Bajwa inaugurated Sheikh Muhammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Institute of Cardiology Quetta (ICQ). This is the first-ever cardiac facility of 120 beds established in collaboration with United Arab Emirates (UAE).

UAE ambassador, Director UPAP, Governor Balochistan, and Chief Secretary Balochistan were also present on the occasion.

Advertisement

COAS said that this cardiac institute will serve the population of Balochistan at Quetta and two more such facilities are also planned for Balochistan under the same project.

COAS also presented Sitara-e-Quaid-e-Azam on behalf of President of Pakistan to Director UPAP Abdullah Khalifa Saeed Al-Ghafeli.

Gen Bajwa also visited Command & Staff College (C&SC) and School of Infantry & Tactics (SI&T). During the visits, COAS interacted with faculty and student officers.

Earlier, on arrival at Quetta, the army chief was received by the Corps Commander Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor.

Also Read COAS Gen Bajwa lauds troops for providing relief to flood-hit people Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday witnessed various stalls at...