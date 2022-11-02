Advertisement
COAS Bajwa visits Army Strategic Forces Command headquarters

COAS Bajwa visitsed the Army Strategic Forces Command headquarters.

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday visited the headquarters of the Army Strategic Forces Command (ASFC).

During the visit, he interacted with officers and troops and appreciated their professionalism and high state of morale, a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Earlier on arrival, the army chief was received by Commander Army Strategic Forces Command, Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali.

A day earlier, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Headquarters Army Air Defence Command.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of officers and personnel of the Pakistan Army Air Defence.

He also appreciated the training standards achieved by the Army Air Defence Command. He emphasized the importance of air defence in today’s warfare and the need for continuous training and up-gradation of modern air defence weapon systems in view of the evolving threats.

Upon arrival, the COAS was received by Commander Army Air Defence Command Lieutenant General Muhammad Zafar Iqbal.

 

 

