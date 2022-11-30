Advertisement
COAS General Asim Munir calls on PM

Articles
COAS General Asim Munir calls on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here at the PM House.

This was the first meeting after General Asim Munir assumed the office of Army Chief. A statement issued by the PM Media Wing said professional and matters relating to national security were discussed in the meeting,

The prime minister congratulated General Asim Munir on assuming the office of COAS. He said, “The nation is happy over your appointment as Army Chief. The relations of trust and love between the people and armed forces will further strengthen.”

“The leadership of a competent officer like you will help further improve the professional development of the institution,” the prime minister maintained. COAS General Asim Munir thanked the prime minister.

Earlier Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza separately called on President Dr Arif Alvi.

The meetings were held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr and focused on professional matters pertaining to the army.

Gen Asim Munir assumed charge of the Pakistan Army in a change of command ceremony on Tuesday. Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza took charge as the CJCSC earlier this week.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan felicitated COAS General Asim Munir and CJCSC General Sahir Shamshad Mirza on assuming charge.

“We hope the new military leadership will work to end the prevailing trust deficit that has built up in the last eight months, between the nation and the state. Strength of the state is derived from its people,” the former prime minister said on Twitter.

He also shared a quote of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah regarding the role of armed forces.

 

Next Story