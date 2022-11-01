Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
COAS meets French Ambassador to Pakistan

COAS meets French Ambassador to Pakistan

Articles
Advertisement
COAS meets French Ambassador to Pakistan

ISPR Logo. Photo: File

Advertisement
  • During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including defence & security cooperation and overall regional security situation were discussed.
  • COAS said that Pakistan values its relations with France and the country earnestly look forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests.
  • The visiting dignitary expressed his grief over the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims.
Advertisement

 

RAWALPINDI: French Ambassador to Pakistan Mr Nicolas Galey called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ on Tuesday.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the meeting, matters of mutual interest including defence & security cooperation and overall regional security situation were discussed.

COAS said that Pakistan values its relations with France and the country earnestly look forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests. Both reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations in fall fields.

The visiting dignitary expressed his grief over the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims.

 

Advertisement

Also Read

Army chief presides 252nd Corps Commanders’ Conference: ISPR
Army chief presides 252nd Corps Commanders’ Conference: ISPR

The forum was apprised on assistance of army to civil administration for...

 

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability and pledged to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Catch all the Defence News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story