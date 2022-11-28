COAS pays farewell visits to President, PM ahead of retirement

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa paid farewell visits to President and Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD: Outgoing Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa paid farewell visits to President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad.

Pakistan’s 16th Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed is set to retire on November 29 after which General Asim Munir will replace him as announced by the government.

COAS General Bajwa reached Presidency to pay a farewell visit to Dr Arif Alvi and later reached the PM House to meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

PM Shehbaz Sharif lauded the services of the army chief for the country, particularly in areas of defence, security and geo-economics. He also acknowledged the role of the army in eliminating the menace of terrorism from the soil of the country.

“Under the leadership of General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the army demonstrated exemplary services in effectively dealing with various challenges including the country’s exclusion from the FATF (Financial Action Task Force) Grey List, COVID-19 pandemic and the recent flashfloods,” he said, according to the PM’s Office.

Shehbaz Sharif said General Bajwa steered the country through difficult times pertaining to security situation.

Appreciating the role of General Bajwa with regard to the country’s geo-economics, the prime minister stressed that the political leadership needed to demonstrate collective wisdom and sign a charter of economy to ensure economic stability.

“You have the honour of leading the best army of the world,” the prime minister said in his conversation with the outgoing army chief.

Gen Bajwa thanked PM Sharif on his government’s cooperation in carrying out the national and official responsibilities. PM Shehbaz Sharif hosted a luncheon in honour of Gen Bajwa.

