COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa visits Okara, Bahawalpur

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Bahawalpur and Okara as part of his farewell visits.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa laid a floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Monument in Bahawalpur. He also interacted with officers and troops of formations at Bahawalpur and Okara.

During his visit, COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa witnessed an Integrated Fire Power Manoeuvre Exercise at Khairpur Tamewali (KPT) where troops of Bahawalpur Corps along with PAF JF-17 thunder aircraft and mechanised elements displayed coordinated firepower in battlefield conditions.

COAS appreciated the training standards, operational preparedness and high morale of officers and troops.

He directed troops to keep serving the nation with traditional zeal and passion under all circumstances.

Earlier, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa witnessed various stalls at IDEAS-2022 at Karachi Expo Centre.

Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa also interacted with a cross-section of visitors and delegates and held separate meetings with various visiting delegates including Bahrain, Italy, Sri Lanka, Libya, Zimbabwe and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).