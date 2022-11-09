COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa visits Peshawar

According to the ISPR, Army Chief appreciated the formation’s efforts for peace and stability.

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Corps Headquarters Peshawar on Wednesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Army Chief appreciated the formation’s efforts for peace and stability.

He said economic development is not possible without the sacrifices of martyrs.

Earlier, upon arrival at Peshawar Corps HQs, COAS laid floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Monument.