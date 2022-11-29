Country needs real elected governments in future: Bilawal

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that his party’s struggle is close to fruition as there will be supremacy of the constitution and democracy will be strengthened in the country.

In his message issued on the 55th foundation day of PPP, Bilawal there will be “Awami Raj” (people’s rule) in all four provinces including the centre after the upcoming general elections.

He said PPP is the only political party that has roots in the public. He said the party faced the most difficult situations with courage and bravery and provided leadership to the nation.

He further said the PPP is the torchbearer of democracy, human rights and equality in Pakistan. “Along with making the supremacy of the constitution and parliament inviolable, the establishment of a society based on equality and the prosperity of the people is our mission,” he added.

Bilawal said that thriving nations critically evaluate their past and present. “We also have to learn from our mistakes as a party, state and nation and we have to read the writing on the wall that the country needs real elected governments and not selected ones in the future,” he urged.

The PPP chairman said on this day, every “jiyala” (worker) must pledge to continue struggling for people’s sovereignty, women empowerment, inclusion of minorities in national mainstream, and strengthening democratic institutions to transform the country into a democratic welfare state.

He resolved that his party would continue to defeat every attack on the 1973 Constitution gifted to the nation by Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, as the constitution guarantees civil rights and freedoms and is the basis of national harmony and unity.

Bilawal paid tribute to leadership of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto for their great struggle and sacrifices. He paid tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives during the party’s 55-year struggle and hailed leaders and workers who endured hardships.

