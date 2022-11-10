Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Court acquits ex-army officer, son in police constable killing case
  • Announcing a verdict reserved on Saturday, Presiding Judge Ijaz Buttar acquitted the retired Major Akrama Bokhari and his son Hussain after the prosecution failed to establish its charges against them.
  • Advocate Farhad Ali Shah represented the accused persons before the trial court and argued that the police failed to produce any evidence against his clients.
  • The counsel said no evidence was available on record to prove that the constable was killed by the accused.
LAHORE: An antiterrorism court on Thursday acquitted a retired army officer and his son in a case of killing a police constable in Model Town during a search operation ahead of the May 25 long march of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

Announcing a verdict reserved on Saturday, Presiding Judge Ijaz Buttar acquitted the retired Major Akrama Bokhari and his son Hussain after the prosecution failed to establish its charges against them.

Advocate Farhad Ali Shah represented the accused persons before the trial court and argued that the police failed to produce any evidence against his clients. He said the prosecution presented its 15 witnesses but none of them gave any statement against the accused persons.

The counsel said no evidence was available on record to prove that the constable was killed by the accused.

He asked the court to acquit the accused persons.

A police team had on May 24 raided Model Town home of the accused, who were workers of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), when they allegedly opened fire on the personnel leading to instant death of constable Kamal.

