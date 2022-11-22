Court adjourns hearing of Shehbaz Gill’s sedition case till Dec 03

Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Supra heard the case while PTI leader Shahbaz Gill and other accused appeared before the court.

Public Prosecutor Raja Rizwan Abbasi and Shahbaz Gill’s lawyer Burhan Moazzam appeared before the court.

Shahbaz Gill’s lawyer said that for a fair trial it is necessary to know who the accused are.

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: District and Session Court Islamabad on Tuesday adjourned the indictment proceedings in Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill’s sedition case till December 3.

Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Supra heard the case while PTI leader Shahbaz Gill and other accused appeared before the court.

Public Prosecutor Raja Rizwan Abbasi and Shahbaz Gill’s lawyer Burhan Moazzam appeared before the court. Two petitions were filed by PTI Shahbaz Gill.

The public prosecutor said that he is in the argument on the petitions today.

However, Shahbaz Gill’s lawyer said that for a fair trial it is necessary to know who the accused are.

Advertisement

The lawyer on behalf of Shahbaz Gill told the court that it has been found that there are seven or eight other accused, but nothing is known about them. He said Shahbaz Gill wants to see the list of accused in this case.

The public prosecutor replied that two accused persons are appearing before this court.

The judge remarked that the prosecutor has maintained that there are no other suspects apart from these two.

The court adjourned the process of indicting Shahbaz Gill till December 3 while directing arguments on the pleas of Shahbaz Gill and Ammad Yusaf at the next hearing.

Also Read ATC grants bail to Asad Umar, Ali Nawaz & others ATC granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Asad Umar, Ali Nawaz...

Advertisement

Earlier, Shahbaz Gill was taken into custody on August 9 for inciting mutiny within the institution through his remarks during an interview on a news channel.

He was booked in a sedition and arms recovery case in August and stayed in detention for over a month. He, however, finally got bail from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the sedition case on September 15.