Court expresses concern over lack of proper forum for labourers 

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) while expressing concern over the lack proper forum to address the grievances of labourers, summoned Chairman Sindh Employees Social Security Institution (SESSI) in the next hearing.

Justice Salahuddin Panhwar of Sindh High Court hearing the case regarding the establishment of Social Security Courts remarked that the government has fixed the salary of the workers at 25,000, but only on paper. He further remarked that 10,000 salaries are still paid to the workers.

“Look at the condition of the people, they don’t even have clothes to wear and we are responsible for those who die in companies, which do not speak for their rights,” the court remarked.

The court has summoned Chairman SESSI to the next hearing.

Court asked the Secretary of Labour “Are the workers working at the petrol pumps registered, has an FIR been registered against an owner.” Court further asked did labour department run an awareness campaign for the registration of laburers.

Court expressed its annoyance that SESSI is not active.

The response was submitted to the court by the law department Sindh.

The matter was placed before Commissioner SESSI for implementation of the court orders and Commissioner SESSI said that labour courts are working in this regard. Labour Courts hear cases and appeals.

Secretary Labour had sent a summary to Chief Minister Sindh to implement the court order and the matter has been placed before the Cabinet.

The Cabinet was told that 24 cases are pending in two labour courts and these courts can be made into social security courts.

The court remarked that Provincial cabinet members were not properly informed of court orders.

The court directed Advocate General Sindh and the Additional Advocate General Sindh to brief cabinet members properly.

The court observed that consumer courts have been set up in the province which is also hearing the cases of Kareem and Uber.

The court remarked that 10 million families may be deprived of their basic rights by not establishing social security courts.

