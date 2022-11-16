President expressed these views while talking to the participants of the Senior Officers’ Leadership Course (SOLC-9).

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that cyber security would occupy a central place in the defence of national borders and national interests, adding that there was a need to invest in developing quality human resources, bringing 25 million out of school children to schools, reforming schools and Madrassas, focusing on the adoption of innovation and development and ensuring the continuation of the policies to put the country on the path of development.

The President expressed these views while talking to the participants of the Senior Officers’ Leadership Course (SOLC-9) at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Wednesday.

Talking to the officers, the President highlighted the importance of Artificial Intelligence and Quantum Computing, adding that it should be adopted at all levels and at all forums and should be persistently promoted until it was fully embraced by our education, research, and other relevant institutions in the government and private sectors.

He said that innovations in the field of Computer Sciences and other disciplines of Science and Technology were happening at a rapid pace, adding that quantum computers were thousands of times more powerful than supercomputers and would help further speed-up research and development.

He said that the right decisions made at the right time, quality input, intellect and knowledge of our scientists, quality human resources and persistent efforts would help lay sound foundations for the development and prosperity of the country.

While highlighting the importance of Cyber security, the President said that in the near future all the defences and deterrents of any country would have Cyber Security at its central place as it would be required to safeguard and protect national data, ensure uninterrupted provisions of services, safeguard critical national infrastructure and to shield the country and its people from the threats of cyber warfare.

While replying to a question, the President said that there should need 60 to 70 per cent uniform curriculum while there should be flexibility in the remaining portion of curricula in our education system to cater for the specific needs of the students.

He said that any society derived its strength from its religious teachings and values, the constitution of the country and the laws and regulations.