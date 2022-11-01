CyberKnife to be introduced in Lahore and Multan’s hospitals: CM

Pervaiz Elahi further said he will also be reviewed to give Allama Iqbal Medical College university status.

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has approved the introduction of CyberKnife Technology in Jinnah Hospital Lahore and Nishtar Hospital Multan.

جناح ہسپتال لاہور اور نشتر ہسپتال ملتان میں سائبر نائف ٹیکنالوجی متعارف کرانے کا فیصلہ۔دونوں ہسپتالو ں میں سائبر نائف ٹیکنالوجی متعارف کرانے کی منظوری دے دی گئی۔سائبر نائف ٹیکنالوجی کے ذریعے کینسر اوردیگر پیچیدہ امراض کا مفت علاج کیاجائے گا۔ pic.twitter.com/QgYY0ezRIl Advertisement — Ch Parvez Elahi (@ChParvezElahi) November 1, 2022

While addressing the meeting, CM Pervaiz Elahi said that with CyberKnife Technology complex diseases like Cancer and other diseases will be treated free of cost. He further said that doctors will also be trained on how to use CyberKnife Technology in both hospitals.

He said that the Punjab government has included the treatment of modern surgery technology cyber knife in the health care programme, now it has decided to introduce the modern surgery technology cyber knife in major hospitals of the province. He said through technology, patients will get immense convenience.

In the meeting, Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi also approved the inclusion of modern surgery technology cyberknife in the health card program.

Prof Dr. Abdul Majeed Chaudhry of Allama Iqbal Medical College Lahore, Prof Dr. Nadeem Hafeez Butt, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Secretary of Finance, Special Secretary of Specialized Care and Medical Education, and related officials attended the meeting.