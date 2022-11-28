‘Date of Punjab, KP assemblies’ dissolution to be announced after consultation’

“Imran Khan completed consultation with senior leadership and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa today,” Asad Umar said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the decision of dissolution of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies had been confirmed.

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) General Secretary Asad Umar on Monday said the date of dissolution of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies would be announced after consultation with Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi and the parliamentary parties of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Advertisement

“Imran Khan completed consultation with senior leadership and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa today,” Asad Umar said in a tweet.

Also Read Decision of Punjab, KP assemblies’ dissolution confirmed: Fawad Fawad Chaudhry said this talking to media in Lahore, while flanked by...

Meanwhile, PTI leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the decision of dissolution of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies had been confirmed.

Fawad Chaudhry said this talking to media in Lahore, while flanked by former National Assembly deputy speaker and former Sindh governor. He said the assemblies would be dissolved and then elections would be held in 90 days.

After KP and Punjab, resignations were being accepted from Sindh MPAs as well, he said. The speaker would be asked to accept the resignations, he maintained.

The PTI leader said his party chief Imran Khan met KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Monday and would hold a meeting with Punjab chief minister on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Fawad counted a number of incidents that happened to PTI leaders and workers, upon which the judiciary turned a deaf ear.

He said, “75 years old Azam Swati was abducted at 3 am but no court took notice of it. We condemn re-arrest of Azam Swati. No court took notice of martyrdom of PTI workers. No notice was taken on the incident of May 25. Our workers were martyred in Lahore, Rawalpindi and other cities. Obscene Video of Azam Swati and his veil-observing wife was leaked yet no notice was taken.”

He said rule of law would establish when powerful people would be answerable to the law.