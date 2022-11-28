Decision of Punjab, KP assemblies’ dissolution confirmed: Fawad

Fawad Chaudhry said this talking to media in Lahore, while flanked by former National Assembly deputy speaker and former Sindh governor.

He said the assemblies would be dissolved and then elections would be held in 90 days.

After KP and Punjab, resignations were being accepted from Sindh MPAs as well, he said.

Advertisement

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday said the decision of dissolution of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies had been confirmed.

Fawad Chaudhry said this talking to media in Lahore, while flanked by former National Assembly deputy speaker and former Sindh governor. He said the assemblies would be dissolved and then elections would be held in 90 days.

After KP and Punjab, resignations were being accepted from Sindh MPAs as well, he said. The speaker would be asked to accept the resignations, he maintained.

Also Read PML-N to use all options to ensure Punjab Assembly is not dissolved: Tarar LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) failed to decide on filing a...

The PTI leader said his party chief Imran Khan met KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Monday and would hold a meeting with Punjab chief minister on Tuesday.

Fawad counted a number of incidents that happened to PTI leaders and workers, upon which the judiciary turned a deaf ear.

Advertisement

He said, “75 years old Azam Swati was abducted at 3 am but no court took notice of it. We condemn re-arrest of Azam Swati. No court took notice of martyrdom of PTI workers. No notice was taken on the incident of May 25. Our workers were martyred in Lahore, Rawalpindi and other cities. Obscene Video of Azam Swati and his veil-observing wife was leaked yet no notice was taken.”

He said rule of law would establish when powerful people would be answerable to the law.