Defence exhibition IDEAS 2022 concludes in Karachi

11th IDEAS 2022 was held at the Expo Centre in Karachi

Federal Minister for Defence Production Israr Tareen addressed the concluded ceremony

He said the exhibition shows Pakistan’s achievement and self-sufficiency in defence sector

KARACHI: The 11th International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2022 concluded on Friday at the Expo Centre, bringing the defence industry’s players to showcase the latest technological innovations.

Addressing the closing ceremony, Federal Minister for Defence Production Muhammad Israr Tareen said Pakistan has always been conscientious of the reality that arms facilitate peace, desire to live as a harmonious and peace-loving country in this competitive world.

“Our country has showcased one of the best and technologically advanced air and ground equipment in the global market, thus, proudly achieving self-sufficiency in many fields related to the defence sector.”

Director-General Defence Export Promotion Organization (DEPO) Major General Muhammad Arif Malik Director Coordination DEPO Brig Naveed Azam Cheema, Director (Media) DEPO Commodore Mohammad Tahir, and CEO Badar Expo Solutions Mr Zohair Naseer were also present on the occasion.

The federal minister added that the aim of the IDEAS 2022 was to showcase our products, demonstrate our organizational skills to plan and conduct a mega event of international stature and provide a great international platform to convey our viewpoints on security issues of the Region.

He said the exhibition aims to provide a unique opportunity for defence-related industry, both in public and private sector, display their products, interact directly with the defence industry of the developed world and create an opportunity to reinforce diplomatic efforts in the domain of defence diplomacy.

He said by holding IDEAS 2022 successfully under the prevalent environment is the manifestation to build the image of Pakistan as a modern, progressive and tolerant state that is willing to co-exist peacefully with the international community.

While answering a question, he said they have achieved all targets of holding the IDEAS 2022. He said around 285 foreign defence delegations from 64 countries participated which shows the significance and success of the exhibition. Over 30 MoUs were signed delegates on the side line of IDEAS-2022.

He highlighted that foreign delegates and exhibitors had a comfortable stay and a message will be conveyed to the world that Pakistan is a peaceful country and has the organizational skills to hold a grand event in the most organized way.

Meanwhile, Major General Muhammad Arif Malik also briefed media, and added that Pakistan had been in defence production since decades.

He said some major indigenously developed products were showcased in IDEAS-2022 including main battle tank, Al-Khalid, Al-Zarrar, JF-17 Thunder Fighter Aircraft, Armoured Personnel Carriers, Armed UAV, etc.

He said they received a very good response for IDEAS 2022 from Turkey, China, North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Far East.

DG DEPO added that the impact of the event will be large as it is an ongoing process and major deals take time to be cemented. He said Pakistan is producing high-quality and cost-competitive defence products.

He said Pakistan would continue to hold IDEAS biennially and has great potential to export its defence products across different continents of the world.

