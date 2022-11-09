Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan said Wednesday that despite extreme weather, PTI supporters are on the roads

He said that the PTI chairman is not a coward, he didn’t take to his heels but faced the situation

He also elucidated that the appointment of chief of the army staff is not a matter of concern for PTI

Advertisement

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan said Wednesday that despite extreme weather, PTI supporters are on the roads to support Imran Khan.

While touching on the strike on Imran Khan during the march, he said that the PTI chairman is not a coward, he didn’t take to his heels but faced the situation lion-heartedly.

Fayyaz Chohan also underscored that Imran Khan is a true leader who is all geared up for any sacrifice for his nation.

He also reiterated that the PTI chief was assailed and was thwacked with multiple cases but he didn’t run away making medical grounds adding that those who did nation will not accept them.

The PTI leader also said that Imran Khan never utter anything against the army and he always regarded the army as a crucial one for Pakistan in his speeches.

Advertisement

However, he also elucidated that the appointment of chief of the army staff is not a matter of concern for PTI or Imran Khan adding that Khan is the leader who has 85% support of the nation.

Also Read PM Shehbaz Sharif jets off to London after Egypt visit PM Shehbaz Sharif jets off to London from Egypt The prime minister...