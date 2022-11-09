DG ISPR felicitates Pakistan team on winning T20 World Cup semifinal

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Armed Forces spokesperson felicitated the national cricket team on qualifying for the T20 World Cup final.

In a tweet on his official Twitter handle, Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar congratulated the cricket team for a stellar performance and winning the semi-final.

“Congratulations Team Pakistan for a stellar performance and winning #SemiFinalT20WC,” he said. “Good luck for the Final. Pakistan Zindabad!”

Congratulations Team Pakistan 🇵🇰 for a stellar performance and winning #SemiFinalT20WC. Good luck for the Final. Pakistan 🇵🇰 Zindabad! Advertisement — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) November 9, 2022



President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appreciated the Pakistan cricket team over their victory in the semifinal against New Zealand to reach the final of the T20 World Cup.

“Well done Team Pakistan for an incredible comeback,” the prime minister tweeted after the national team booked their place in the final at Melbourne Cricket Ground,

Pakistan will face either India or England as the two are set to clash on Thursday in the second semi-final.

The prime minister also mentioned three traits of “passion, commitment and discipline” as a reference to the driving force behind the victory of the Pakistan cricket squad.

“Well played Pakistan,” President Alvi also tweeted and particularly eulogized the “excellent performances” by Shaheen Afridi, Babar Azam, Muhamamd Rizwan and Haris.

“Green shirts you make us proud. On to the finals,” President Alvi said and conveyed his best wishes for the final match expressing hope for their win. “Inshallah you will win,” the president hoped.

Pakistan qualified for the final of ICC T20 World Cup beating New Zealand by seven wickets at Sydney.

New Zealand scored 152 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in stipulated 20 overs. In reply, Pakistan achieved the target in 19.1 overs for the loss of three wickets.

Muhammad Rizwan and Babar Azam scored 57 and 53 runs respectively. Rizwan was declared man of the match.

The second Semi-final will be played between India and England in Adelaide on Thursday (tomorrow). The final of ICC-T20 World Cup will be played on Sunday in Melbourne.

