  • Discussion on ‘Crisis Within a Crisis: Climate Emergencies and Violence Against Women’ held
Discussion on ‘Crisis Within a Crisis: Climate Emergencies and Violence Against Women’ held. Image: File

The Sindh Commission on Status of Women, UNFPA and Pathfinder International jointly organised a panel discussion on ‘Crisis Within a Crisis: Climate Emergencies and Violence Against Women’, held on 28th November 2022 at Movenpick, Karachi.

The session was held as a part of the series of events being held in Sindh, Pakistan and globally in light of 16 Days of Activism to End Violence Against Women and Girls. The 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence is an annual international campaign that kicks off on 25 November, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and runs until 10 December, Human Rights Day.

Ms. Nuzhat Shirin, Chairperson SCSW, Ms. Bayramgul Garabayeva, Head of Office UNFPA Sindh and Dr. Zaib Dahar, Senior Technical Advisor Pathfinder International extended a warm welcome to the audience. The honourable Minister for Women Development, Ms. Shehla Raza and the honourable Minister for Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development, Mr. Mohammad Ismail Rahoo joined the event as chief guests. In her keynote address, Ms. Shehla Raza highlighted the need to build climate resilient infrastructure to protect women from GBV, particularly in times of crisis. She also highlighted the legislation done in Sindh, and called for a change of the collective behaviour in society for extending support to victims of abuse and violence. She cited the case being fought by Mr. Mehdi Kazmi to seek justice for her daughter. Mr. Mohammad Ismail Rahoo emphasised upon the economic empowerment of women and protection of their livelihoods to make them less vulnerable to GBV.

Other distinguished guests and panelists included Mr. Veerji Kohli, Special Assistant to CM, Ms. Anjum Iqbal Jumani, Secretary WDD, Mr. Imdad Hussain Siddiqui, Director Operations PDMA, Dr. Waqar Memon, Director MIS, Department of Health, Mr. Behzad Amin Memon, Director Monitoring and Evaluation, Planning and Development Department, Ms. Renuka Swami, Program Analyst UNFPA, Ms. Shanzae Asif, Program Manager, Legal Aid Society.

The panel discussion was followed by an interactive question and answer session, in which members of the transgender community raised their concerns over creating more inclusivity in such dialogues. Last week on 24th of November, Pathfinder International, UNFPA and Women Development Department Sindh had lit up the Sindh Assembly Building and Teen Talwar Monument with orange color to bring attention to the cause of activism against gender-based violence. With the support of government of Sindh, civil society will continue to raise awareness and sensitivity for this cause of the next two weeks as part of a global campaign.

