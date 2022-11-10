KARACHI: BOL Media Group Chairperson Ayesha Shoaib Shaikh has said Poet of the East Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal, a great philosopher and poet, whose poetry enthused a sense of freedom among the Muslims of South Asia at the time when they were groping in the darkness of slavery.

“Allama Iqbal, a great philosopher & poet whose poetry enthused a sense of freedom among the Muslims of South Asia at the time when they were groping in the darkness of slavery. Let’s once again stir up the spirit of transforming Pakistan into an independent country!,” Ayesha Shaikh tweeted.

On November 8, Prime Minster Shehbaz Sharif had constituted a high level committee to highlight work of the national poet, Dr Allama Mohammad Iqbal.

The prime minister had desired to arrange a detailed programme, to highlight the life, work and philosophy of Dr. Mohammad Iqbal, may be developed for the month of November.

The committee, under the supervision of Senator Irfan Siddiqui, shall complete the task within three days, said a notification issued by the PM office.

According to the notification, the National Heritage and Culture Division shall provide secretarial support to the committee and it would finalise the events which must be befitting the stature of the towering personality of Mohammad Iqbal.

The resources, expertise and venue of the Iqbal Academy shall also be utilised to the fullest extent.