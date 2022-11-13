DUHS conducts MDCAT for session 2022-23

PIMS forms seven-member body to probe leaking out of Arshad Sharif’s pictures
KARACHI: Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) Karachi has conducted the Medical and Dental College Aptitude Test (MDCAT) for the Session 2022-23 on Sunday in which 44 thousand students participated across the province of Sindh.
In compliance with the Admission Regulations 2022 of Pakistan Medical Commission, MDCAT has been conducted simultaneously at NED University Convocation Ground and Dow University Ojha Campus Cricket Stadium in Karachi, Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) in Hyderabad (Jamshoro), Bilawal Sports Nawabshah in Shaheed Benazirabad, Khairpur Medical College Playground and Govt Naz Pilot Secondary School in Khairpur Mirs.
Around 16,954 students from both locations in Karachi, 15,408 from Hyderabad (Jamshoro), 8,556 from both locations in Khairpur Mirs, and 3,077 students from Nawabshah participated NED University Karachi has established six separate entry points for boys and girls.
About 12,000 students participated in the test at NED University while the remaining 5,000 students attempted their test at Dow University Ojha Campus.
Strict security arrangements have been made to deal with any kind of emergency, in which law enforcement agencies, Rangers, and Police along with ambulances and medical aid volunteers also present.
