Economic Affairs Minister calls for strengthening cooperation with Netherlands

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said economic cooperation between Pakistan and Netherlands needs to be more deepened for the mutual benefit of the citizens of both countries.

During a meeting with the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Netherlands Henny Fokel de Vries, the federal minister highlighted the warm and cordial relations between the two countries.

The minister said Pakistan appreciates the Netherlands’ timely and valuable humanitarian assistance during the floods in 2010 and the recent devastating climate calamity.

He added that Pakistan’s contribution to global emissions stood at less than 1%. However, Pakistan was badly affected and among the top-five most vulnerable nations globally.

He further remarked that Pakistan needs support to fight the negative impact of climate change and save the most vulnerable and poor communities from the destruction of future disasters.

The Dutch envoy appreciated the cordial relationship between Pakistan and Netherlands and acknowledged the devastating impact of climate change on the country.

“The Government of the Netherlands is trying to provide as much assistance as we can and we are ready to assist for long-term recovery programs,” she stated.

She said the climate was changing much faster than expected and the world needs to be united to make sure every country was well protected.

While speaking on enhancing bilateral relations, Economic Affairs minister stressed revamping government-to-government development cooperation. He stressed on reviving and allocating special seats in the Netherlands Fellowship Program and Scholarship.

He highlighted the provision of technical assistance in agriculture, especially, water resources and irrigation along with support in horticulture especially berries, vegetables, seed production, livestock and dairy as the Dutch have world-class technologies in these areas.

Dutch companies could be engaged to transfer their technology for seed development in Pakistan, the minister said.

The ambassador assured complete assistance and apprised the minister that efforts on these programs especially vocational training and technical exchange had already been started.

