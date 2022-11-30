ECP decides to hold LB elections in Punjab in April 2023

An important meeting was held in the Election Commission under the supervision of the Chief Election Commissioner regarding the LB elections of Punjab.

Secretary of the Election Commission said that the period of local body elections in Punjab ended on January 1, 2022.

Election Commission will conduct local elections using constitutional powers after the change in the local government laws.

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to hold local bodies elections in Punjab in the last week of April 2023.

An important meeting was held on Wednesday in the Election Commission under the supervision of the Chief Election Commissioner regarding the local bodies elections of Punjab.

During the meeting, the Secretary of the Election Commission said that the period of local body elections in Punjab ended on January 1, 2022, and due to changes in the laws, the Election Commission had to delimit the constituencies twice in Punjab.

He said that the Punjab government has made the Local Government Act 2022, after which the Election Commission has started constituencies for the third time in the province.

On this occasion, the Chief Election Commissioner has ordered the Punjab government to provide copies of the rules and other data immediately. The ECP has decided that the local body elections in Punjab will be held in the last week of April.

He said that the Election Commission has conducted or is conducting local elections in all the provinces, but due to delay tactics in Punjab, local elections were delayed and laws were changed in different periods due to which local elections could not be held yet.

But now he said Election Commission will conduct local elections using constitutional powers after the change in the local government laws.

On the other hand, the Election Commission has announced the new date of local body elections in Karachi and Hyderabad.

The Election Commission has decided to hold local body elections in Karachi and Hyderabad on January 15, 2023.