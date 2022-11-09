ECP decides to take action against Imran Khan over by-election expenses

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to take strict action against Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan for not providing details of by-elections expenses.

The sources of the Election Commission said show cause notices will be issued to former prime minister Imran Khan for not providing the details of the election expenses, however, if the response to the show cause notices will not submit then the matter will be sent to the commission for action.

Sources said that the Election Commission may also disqualify Imran Khan for not providing details of election expenses.

In past, many candidates have been disqualified for not providing details of election expenses, however, the Supreme Court has banned the losing candidate from contesting the election again.

It should be remembered that Chairman PTI Imran Khan was declared successful in 6 seats of the National Assembly in the October 16 by-election, however, the notification of Imran Khan’s victory could not be issued due to the non-submission of details of election expenses.

On other hand, the Election Commission has decided to set a request to stop the notification of Imran Khan’s success.

PML-N MNA Ali Gohar Baloch has filed an application in the Election Commission, which will be heard by the commission this week.

In the application, it is requested to stop the notification on the ground of disqualification in the Toshakhana case.