ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) and former Prime Minister Imran Khan in by-elections code of conduct violation case.

A four-member bench headed by member Nisar Durrani heard the by-elections code of conduct violation case.

The Election Commission has given a decision on Imran Khan’s appeal against the fine on behalf of District Monitoring Officer (DMO). The Election Commission rejected Imran Khan’s appeal against the fine and ordered him to pay a fine of Rs 50,000.

During the hearing, the Election Commission said that the appeal can be filed within three days.The Election Commission also ordered Imran Khan to retain the DMO.

It should be noted that DMO Peshawar fined Imran Khan Rs 50,000.

On the other hand, Election Commission of Pakistan(ECP) annulled the fine imposed on Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

In Faisalabad, a hearing was held on the appeal against the fine of Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah regarding the violation of the election code of conduct.

The Election Commission gave its verdict on the appeal of Federal Minister Rana Sanaullah.

The ECP approved the appeal against the fine of Rana Sanaullah and declared the fine imposed on the Federal Minister of Interior null and void.

It should be noted that DMO fined Federal Minister Rana Sanaullah 10,000 rupees.