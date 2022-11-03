ECP issues notice to parties for not submitting reply on scrutiny of financial assets

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday issued notices to the political parties for not submitting their answers on the issue of scrutiny of financial assets.

During the hearing of the case of scrutiny of the financial assets of political parties in the Election Commission, Shah Khawar appeared before the Election Commission on behalf of the petitioner Amir Kiani, while the assistant counsel of the Muslim League-N (PML-N) lawyer appeared before the Commission.

The assistant lawyer said that Jahangir Jadoon is busy in the High Court and sought time to submit a reply.

During the hearing, lawyer Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Rao Abdul Rahim appeared before the commission and told that the party is registered since 2017 and all the records have already been submitted to the Election Commission.

On this occasion, the hearing of the case has been adjourned till November 8 by issuing a notice to the Pakistan Rah e Haq Party and the Jamhoori Wattan Party for not submitting their reply.