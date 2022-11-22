ECP orders LG polls in Karachi, Hyderabad on Jan 15

Advertisement
KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ordered to have the local government (LG) polls in Karachi and Hyderabad on January 15, 2023.
A five-member commission of the commission announced the verdict that was reserved on November 15.
The electoral board also instructed IG Sindh to provide security for the polls in Karachi and Hyderabad.
More to follow……………
Advertisement
Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.