ECP orders LG polls in Karachi, Hyderabad on Jan 15

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ordered to have the local government (LG) polls in Karachi and Hyderabad on January 15, 2023.

A five-member commission of the commission announced the verdict that was reserved on November 15.

The electoral board also instructed IG Sindh to provide security for the polls in Karachi and Hyderabad.

