ECP refuses to hold LB elections in Punjab through EVMs

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has refused to conduct local Bodies elections in Punjab through electronic voting machines (EVMs).

The Election Commission has written a letter to the Punjab government, seeking of electronic voting from the law and amend to remove the e-voting clause from local body law.

Sources said the local government department has expressed its willingness to send the summary to the Chief Minister of Punjab. An amendment bill will be presented in the Punjab Assembly to change the clause.

Sources said after the approval of the Punjab Assembly, the provision of conducting local bodies elections by EVM will be abolished.

The Election Commission had told the expenses of Rs 80 billion to conduct local bodies elections with EVM.

However, the Local Government Department refused to provide Rs 45 billion for the purchase of EVMs.

Eelier : Sindh High Court (SHC) ordered the Election Commission (ECP) to immediately announce new schedule for local government (LG) polls in Karachi and Hyderabad.

The SHC reserved the decision on November 14 on the pleas submitted by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jamat-e-Islami (JI) against the delay in the LG elections.

Both political parties submitted petitions against the delay in the polls and demanded a verdict from the court for immediate elections in Karachi and Hyderabad.