ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has reserved a decision on the petition of the Pakistan Tehreek Insaf(PTI) leader regarding the alleged rigging and violence during the Malir by-elections.

A hearing was held in the Election Commission on the petition of Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shahab Imam regarding the alleged rigging and unrest in NA-237 Malir.

During the hearing, the lawyer for the petitioner said that during the Malir by-election, the MPA of PTI was attacked by 20 to 25 people and the videos of the incident are also available.

He said that the FIR of the incident has not been registered to date. While the incident of violence took place outside polling station number 129.

On this occasion, the Election Commission said “If you have any problem, go to the Election Tribunal and if the FIR is not being registered, refer to the Sessions Court.”

The Chief Election Commissioner said that no evidence has been provided with the application. on which the lawyer said that there is a statement from the presiding officer regarding the attack by the group and which is also proof that the election in NA 237 was not transparent.

On this occasion, the member of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) said that where your candidates won, then everything is fine, where they lost, there is no transparency, and if you lose, you see the performance of the Election Commission as bad.

Special Secretary Election Commission said that the incident took place outside the polling station against which an FIR has been registered, and the police investigation committee is working.

Later, a five-member committee headed by the Chief Election Commissioner reserved its decision on the plea of ​​alleged rigging.