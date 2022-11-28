ECP’s response over Imran Khan’s announcement surfaced

The commission said that the elections will held on only provincial seats in case of resignations

Election Commission is bound to conduct by-elections within 60 days on vacant seats

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said that in case of dissolution of the Provincial Assemblies, only the Provincial Assembly election will be held.

The Election Commission spokesman said that by-elections will be held on as many seats as the members resign.

The spokesperson said that the Election Commission is bound to conduct by-elections within 60 days on vacant seats, it is difficult to conduct general elections and by-elections in a year, but they are bound by the law.

The spokesperson says that 22 billion rupees will be spent on the re-election of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and 8 to 10 million rupees will be spent on one seat of the National Assembly. The spokesperson of the Election Commission further said that 6 to 7 crore rupees will be incurred for the by-elections on one seat of the provincial assembly.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan had decided to leave all assemblies.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan while addressing a public meeting in Rawalpindi said that the party has decided not to be a part of this system and leave the assemblies, the date of which will be announced after consultation with the parliamentary party.

