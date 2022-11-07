The JI leader expressed these views while addressing a press conference at the Idara Noor-e-Haq, the JI Karachi headquarters, here on Monday.

KARACHI: Citing results of a reliable survey, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has seen fear of defeat behind the continuous delay in local government elections in the megalopolis.

The JI leader expressed these views while addressing a press conference at the Idara Noor-e-Haq, the JI Karachi headquarters, here on Monday.

Engr Naeemur Rehman addressing a crowded presser said that Karachi and Karachiites are being neglected amid political uncertainty as the prevailing situation in political arena was making rounds on the digital media, so was the talk of the town.

Referring to a recent survey in the city by Pulse Consultants, he said that the political opinions in Karachi have been changing rapidly. Majority of Karachiites want the JI’s mayor in the city, he said while quoting the results. Similarly, he continued, the JI has become the second most favorite party, with a slim margin to the first one, for general elections.

He said that interestingly Karachiites belonging to other political parties also expressed their trust in the JI when it came to raising voice for the city or getting the issue of the megalopolis resolved.

It showed that Karachiites have realized the strategies of various political parties. He further said that according to the survey results, broken roads, sewerage water and power crises were among the top problems in the city.

Talking about the PPP government in Sindh, he said that the illegal administrator in the city had claimed to have allocated Rs15 billions for the patchwork in the city but it seems that hardly one billion rupees will be spent. He added that apparently the corrupt regime was plundering as much as it can after realizing that its days have been numbered.

The changed public opinion in the city and fear of further change in political opinion have shocked the ruling regime. Either the ruling regime, the ECP or the establishment or someone else was afraid of the JI’s popularity? As a result, he said, the local government polls in the city are delayed at the eleventh hour.

He said that unfortunately the ECP has been showing a strange pattern of obedience to the Sindh government.

He further said that all quarters need to understand that the time has changed and no one would be able to resist against the public opinion.