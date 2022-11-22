ECP starts preparations to hold general elections

An important meeting is underway in the Election Commission of Pakistan under the chairmanship of the Chief Election Commissioner.

Sources related to the meeting said that the Chief Election Commissioner is being briefed by the commission on the preparations so far related to the general elections.

Commission members, secretary, and special election commission including provincial election commissioners are also participating in the meeting.

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has started preparations to hold general elections in the country.

According to the details, an important meeting is underway in the Election Commission of Pakistan under the chairmanship of the Chief Election Commissioner, in which the preparations for the general elections are being discussed.

Sources related to the meeting said that the Chief Election Commissioner is being briefed by the commission on the preparations so far related to the general elections.

It should be noted that the meeting is going on under the supervision of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, in which commission members, secretary, and special election commission including provincial election commissioners are also participating.

Advertisement

Also Read ECP refuses to hold LB elections in Punjab through EVMs Election Commission has written a letter to the Punjab government, seeking removal ...

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) submitted the details of the expenses of the general elections 2023 in the National Assembly.

According to the documents issued by the Election Commission, more than 47 billion rupees will be spent on the 2023 elections.

According to ECP, more than one billion will be spent on the training wing while about five billion will be spent on the printing of ballot papers. While 15 billion rupees will be spent on army services and security for the elections.