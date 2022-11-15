The scrutiny process will be completed till Thursday while elections will be held on December 14.

According to preliminary list of candidates, 3,263 nomination papers have been received for 2,082 reserved seats for women, 1820 nomination papers for 902 seats for farmers,

Meanwhile, the Chief Election Commissioner has said that it is authority of the Elections Commission to announce the date of local government elections and Sindh government cannot reduce the power of the commission under the law.

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has started scrutiny of nomination papers for local bodies’ elections on specific seats of union councils, municipal committees and corporations in 32 districts of Balochistan.

The scrutiny process will be completed till Thursday while elections will be held on December 14.

According to preliminary list of candidates, 3,263 nomination papers have been received for 2,082 reserved seats for women, 1820 nomination papers for 902 seats for farmers, 1,807 nomination papers for 902 seats for workers and 316 nomination papers have been received for 902 seats reserved for non-Muslims.

Meanwhile, the Chief Election Commissioner has said that it is authority of the Elections Commission to announce the date of local government elections and Sindh government cannot reduce the power of the commission under the law.

A five-member commission chaired by the Chief Election Commissioner conducted a hearing on the issue of local government elections in Karachi.

During the hearing, Waseem Akhtar appeared on behalf of Muttahida Qaumi Movement(MQM) Pakistan, while Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman appeared on behalf of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Murtaza Wahab appeared on behalf of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

Advertisement

Also Read ECP authorizes to announce LG elections date A five-member commission headed by Chief Election Commissioner conducted hearing on the...

During the hearing, Special Secretary Zafar Iqbal said that the Election Commission was supposed to hold government elections on July 24, but the LG elections in Karachi and Hyderabad were postponed twice, which were done at the request of the provincial government.

He said that the Ministry of Interior apologized for the deployment of armed force personnel on October 18 and the municipal elections in Karachi were continuously postponed due to floods.

He said that on November 1, the Sindh government has again requested to postpone the LG elections in Karachi and the Sindh Cabinet has approved the postponement of the elections for 90 days, on which notices have been issued to PTI, People’s Party, Jamaat-e-Islami and MQM.

Special Secretary Zafar Iqbal said that the Election Commission is ready to hold LG elections in Karachi and the Supreme Court has said that elections can be held in two phases in Karachi.

Joint Secretary Interior Ministry Mohammad Ramzan Malik appeared and said that the Ministry of Interior provides security in the second tier while police personnel are deployed in the first tier, but they cannot be provided due to flood and law and order situation.