ECP to decide fate of LB elections in Karachi Today  

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission (ECP) will decide the fate of local body elections in Karachi during an important meeting on Wednesday.

The Election Commission to convene an important meeting regarding the local elections of Karachi which will be chaired by the Chief Election Commissioner in which Sindh government officials and Interior Ministry officials will also participate.

Sources at ECP said representatives of the Sindh government will give a briefing in the meeting and adding that the Sindh government’s letter regarding local body elections in Karachi will also be reviewed.

It was pertinent to mention here that ECP has postponed the local body elections in Karachi three times and the Sindh government has again requested to postpone the local body elections in Karachi.

The Sindh government said that elections should be postponed for three months due to flood relief activities.

Earlier, the Sindh government has written another letter to the Election Commission to postpone local body elections in Karachi.

The letter stated that due to the recent floods, these departments are unable to provide their respective police force/personnel.

The letter stated that Karachi Division is the most populous division of Pakistan with a population almost equal to that of Balochistan province and its size, high density, and diverse composition of the population, especially during the elections from the point of view of law and order, therefore, extensive arrangements are required.

According to the letter, around 5,000 polling stations are expected to be set up for the peaceful conduct of local government elections and out of them around 1,305 have been classified as highly sensitive and the remaining 3,688 polling stations have been declared as sensitive.

The letter further stated that 39,293 people officials and personnel are required to ensure the peaceful conduct of elections.

The Election Commission was told that in view of the disruption and widespread disruption of normal life in the flood-affected districts, where the human resources of the Karachi Police Range were largely deployed for flood relief operations and maintaining law and order situation thus local body elections 2022 in Karachi should be postponed for three months.