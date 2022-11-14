Shah Mahmood demanded that the truth behind attack on Imran Khan must be unfurled

He said that PTI filed pleas for the FIR against the attack and the custodial torture of Azam Swati.

He also said that PTI has hopes from Chief Justice of Pakistan

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Monday that the conspiracy behind the attack on Imran Khan must be unfurled for the nation.

He was addressing media outside Supreme Court (SC) Lahore Registry when said that the party has filed the plea for the FIR against the attack on the PTI chief and the investigations into the custodial torture of Azam Swati.

The former foreign minister said that the assembly members of Karachi, Islamabad, and Peshawar have filed applications in this regard. “They have been demanding the formation of a judicial commission from the Supreme Court. Imran Khan was safe in the attack but no case was registered against the assassination attempt.”

He also slammed the illegal video recording of Azam Swati and questioned the death of journalist Arshad Sharif maintaining that a lot many stories have been popping up in regard to the killing and investigations should be made to provide justice to the slain journalist.

“It is hoped that the Chief Justice (CJ) will hear the requests at the earliest,” he added.

