KARACHI: European Union (EU) Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson on Sunday visited Peshawar near the Afghan border and exchanged views with the Frontier Corps and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officers.

During her visit, Ylva Johansson was briefed on fight against terrorism, organised crime and border management activities.

“Today, I visited Peshawar, close to the Afghan border, where I exchanged views with Pakistan’s Frontier Corps and the Fedeal Investigation Agency (FIA).

“I was briefed on fight against terrorism and organised crime and on border management activities,” she tweeted.

Earlier, she said she arrived in Pakistan for two days. She said she would hold meetings with the government representatives and authorities.

“I am very positive about developing further our strong relations. On agenda: Migration and mobility dialogue and security cooperation,” she tweeted.

On April 22, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen had made a telephone call to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, and congratulated him on assuming the office of the Prime Minister.

During the conversation, he had underlined the European Commission’s desire to further strengthen bilateral relationship with Pakistan.

The Prime Minister had thanked for the felicitations and stated that Pakistan greatly values its relations with the European Union, which were based on shared values and common objectives of peace, prosperity and development.

The Prime Minister had highlighted the importance of closer trade and investment ties between Pakistan and the European Commission.

He had appreciated the GSP Plus arrangement and underlined that, being a mutually beneficial scheme, it has played an important role in expansion of Pakistan-EU trade.

The two leaders had agreed to stay in contact and work together to expand Pakistan-EU relations, intensify investment and trade cooperation, and enhance mutual cooperation between the two sides in diverse fields.