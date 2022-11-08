Federal employees defer sit-in outside Parliament House by two days

AGEGA postponed the sit-in outside the Parliament House for two days

The federal employees will hold a meeting with ministers on Nov 10

They are protesting for a raise in salaries and other allowances

Advertisement

KARACHI: All Government Employees Grand Alliance (AGEGA) had decided to postpone the sit-in outside the Parliament House for two days, BOL News reported.

The federal employees staged a protest outside the Parliament House after a deadlock persisted with the federal government. The federal employees were also unable to hold a meeting with Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal who was out of Islamabad.

AGEGA Chief Coordinator Rahman Bajwa said they held consultations and decided to postpone the sit-in for two days. He said they will announce the future plan of action after holding talks with the federal ministers on Thursday, November 10.

He said they will stage a sit-in if their demands are not accepted. He said a public holiday has been announced on Wednesday (tomorrow), and therefore, they are postponing the sit-in by two days.

The federal employees announced holding a sit-in outside the Parliament House for an indefinite period after reaching a deadlock with the federal government.

AGEGA media coordinator Syed Meiraj said public servants have been urging the government since 2020 to increase their salaries as per the recommendations of the Pay and Pension Commission and grant them 150 percent executive allowance.

Advertisement

They are also calling the government for a 100 percent increase in house rent, medical and conveyance allowances.

They are also demanding the upgradation of federal government employees on the pattern of provincial government employees as per the recommendations of the Establishment Division in February 2021.

AGEGA Chief Coordinator Rahman Bajwa had earlier that they would continue their protest till the fulfilment of their demands.

“Our protest is apolitical and will remain non-political,” he said. He lamented that despite the assurance of the federal government, their demands could not be entertained. He added that there will be no compromise over the rights of the employees.

He said that employees and associations from all four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Kashmir will participate in the sit-in.

Advertisement

Also Read SBP decides to restore Saturday holiday for bank employees KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced in a notification...