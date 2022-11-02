Federal Govt approaches court to cancel Senator Azam Swati’s bail

Federal government filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court to cancel the bail of PTI leader Azam Swati in the case related to the controversial tweet.

Federation filed a plea through Federal Investigation Agency’s Technical Officer Anees ur Rehman.

Govt pleaded to the court that the decision of the Special Judge Central be declared illegal and the bail order be withdrawn.

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: The federal government approached the Islamabad High Court(IHC) to cancel the bail of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader and Senator Azam Swati.

The federal government filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court to cancel the bail of PTI leader Azam Swati in the case related to the controversial tweet.

The Federation filed a plea through Federal Investigation Agency’s Technical Officer Anees ur Rehman, contending that the Special Judge Central exceeded its powers and granted bail to Azam Swati.

It was also argued in the petition that Special Judge Central had granted bail under provisions other than PECA 2016.

In the petition, the federation requested that the decision of the Special Judge Central be declared illegal and the bail order be withdrawn.

Advertisement

In the Azam Swati case, the petition was filed by the prosecutor Raja Rizwan Abbasi and Senator Azam Swati has been made a party in the plea.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Azam Swati was granted bail by the Special Court ten days ago.

Also Read IHC issues notice to administration on PTI plea for permission of rally IHC issued notice to the administration in the capital regarding the permission...

Earlier, The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued notice to the administration in the capital on the plea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) regarding the issue of permission for the sit-in.

Advertisement

The plea was heard by Justice Aamer Farooq. PTI’s lawyer maintained before the court that the party submitted the request for the NOC and Islamabad administration has been delaying the matter.