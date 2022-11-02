Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Federal Govt approaches court to cancel Senator Azam Swati’s bail
Federal Govt approaches court to cancel Senator Azam Swati’s bail

Federal Govt approaches court to cancel Senator Azam Swati’s bail

Articles
Advertisement
Federal Govt approaches court to cancel Senator Azam Swati’s bail

Federal Govt approaches court to cancel Senator Azam Swati’s bail

Advertisement
  • Federal government filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court to cancel the bail of PTI leader Azam Swati in the case related to the controversial tweet.
  • Federation filed a plea through Federal Investigation Agency’s Technical Officer Anees ur Rehman.
  • Govt pleaded to the court that the decision of the Special Judge Central be declared illegal and the bail order be withdrawn.
Advertisement

 

ISLAMABAD: The federal government approached the Islamabad High Court(IHC) to cancel the bail of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader and Senator Azam Swati.

The federal government filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court to cancel the bail of PTI leader Azam Swati in the case related to the controversial tweet.

The Federation filed a plea through Federal Investigation Agency’s Technical Officer Anees ur Rehman, contending that the Special Judge Central exceeded its powers and granted bail to Azam Swati.

It was also argued in the petition that Special Judge Central had granted bail under provisions other than PECA 2016.

In the petition, the federation requested that the decision of the Special Judge Central be declared illegal and the bail order be withdrawn.

Advertisement

In the Azam Swati case, the petition was filed by the prosecutor Raja Rizwan Abbasi and Senator Azam Swati has been made a party in the plea.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Azam Swati was granted bail by the Special Court ten days ago.

 

Also Read

IHC issues notice to administration on PTI plea for permission of rally
IHC issues notice to administration on PTI plea for permission of rally

IHC issued notice to the administration in the capital regarding the permission...

 

Earlier, The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued notice to the administration in the capital on the plea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) regarding the issue of permission for the sit-in.

Advertisement

The plea was heard by Justice Aamer Farooq. PTI’s lawyer maintained before the court that the party submitted the request for the NOC and Islamabad administration has been delaying the matter.

Advertisement

Catch all the Court News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
PM Shehbaz postpones visit to Turkiye
PM Shehbaz postpones visit to Turkiye
LHC warns Toshakhana head of contempt proceedings for not submitting affidavit
LHC warns Toshakhana head of contempt proceedings for not submitting affidavit
LHC gives IG Punjab three more days to recover Advocate Amir Rawn
LHC gives IG Punjab three more days to recover Advocate Amir Rawn
LHC issues notices to ECP, caretaker govt on plea challenging transfers/ postings
LHC issues notices to ECP, caretaker govt on plea challenging transfers/ postings
25 passengers die in bus-car collision near Diamer
25 passengers die in bus-car collision near Diamer
ECP submits progress report regarding scrutiny of political parties
ECP submits progress report regarding scrutiny of political parties
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story