The federal government has refused to withdraw the services of IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar and ordered him to continue his duty as the Punjab police chief, the sources said.

The sources further said that the withdrawal of the Punjab IG services was under consideration of the central government.

The IG Punjab reportedly wrote to the federal government to withdraw his services from the province as he did not want to further work in Punjab.

The sources added that the IG would join the office after receiving a letter in writing.

Meanwhile, the Government of Punjab has surrendered the services of IG Punjab.

The Punjab Cabinet has expressed its lack of confidence in the IG Punjab, sources said.

The cabinet said that the attitude of the IG Punjab regarding the murderous attack on Imran Khan in the Wazirabad incident was regrettable.

The cabinet observed that lame excuses were used and reluctance was shown in filing a case of such a big incident.

It lamented that the FIR of the case had not been registered as per the demands of the PTI and its chairman.

The charge of the IG office will remain with the senior police officer until the appointment of the new police chief.