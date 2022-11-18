During the meeting, the Federal Finance Minister briefed the President on the overall economic and financial outlook of the country.

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, called on President Dr Arif Alvi, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on Friday.

He also briefed the President on various steps taken by the Government to provide relief to the people of Pakistan, especially to the unprivileged population of the underserved areas of the country and the flood affectees.

Earlier, President Dr Arif Alvi underlined the need to bring a substantial increase to the quantum of bilateral trade between Pakistan and Ireland to realize the full potential of bilateral trade.

Talking to Pakistan’s Ambassador-designate to Ireland Aisha Farooqui here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the president said that there were immense opportunities for the information technology-skilled youth and start-ups to secure online jobs in Ireland as more and more IT companies in Europe were shifting their headquarters to Ireland, which had been termed the ‘Silicon Valley of Europe’.