Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar said Friday that the real FIR against the attack on Chairman Imran Khan will be lodged at any cost.

He was addressing the gathering at Gojra when said that Awaz Swati is awaiting justice adding that the Pakistani nation has decided to make Azadi march a success.

Asad Umar also maintained that Imran Khan will be in Rawalpindi next week. “PTI has moved the court for the FIR against the attack on Imran Khan.”

Pertinently, Asad Umar has been leading the convoy from the Faislabad division after the change in the schedule of the Azadi march that was disrupted due to an attack on the convoy leaving Imran Khan injured.

On the other hand, security for Imran Khan has been beefed up in Zaman Park after a threat was issued by the Punjab Police Special Branch.

The security arrangements have been revised around Zaman Park and heavy contingents have been deployed to make security foolproof.

The walls around the residence have been locked with the sandbags along with the cement blocks to avoid any mishap.

