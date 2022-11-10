Fire breaks out at Karachi’s Shershah Scrap Market

The fire brigade officials said that nine vehicles are busy extinguishing the fire.

KARACHI: A massive fire broke out in Shershah’s Scrap Market (Kabari Market) on Thursday while rescue vehicles rushed to the spot and started the fire extinguishing process.

The fire brigade officials said that nine vehicles are busy extinguishing the fire, but due to the narrow streets, the vehicles of the fire brigade are facing difficulties and the shopkeepers are also trying to save valuable goods.

He said that the fire broke out in the old spare parts shops early this morning and later spread to other shops. The cause of the fire could not be ascertained yet.

He said that the damage will be estimated after the completion of the fire extinguishing process. However, during the rescue operation, a firefighter named Muhammad Akram was also injured . The condition of a firefighter is out of danger.

It should be noted that no casualty has been reported in this incident yet.

Emergency has been imposed on water board crash and Sakhi Hasan hydrants after the fire incident.

The Chief Executive officer(CEO) of the Water Board has said that several tankers have been dispatched to the accident site while the in-charge hydrants cell is in full communication with the fire brigade authorities.

He has said that the fire brigade will continue to supply water tankers until the fire is completely controlled.

On the other hand, President Shershah Scrap Market Malik Zahid while talking to the media, said that the fire spread due to the negligence of the crew of two fire brigade vehicles that came early in the morning.

He said that the fire brigade officials are making false statements. He informed the media that 60 to 70 shops have been burnt so far and the fire has engulfed the shops from one street to another.