Flood victims still awaiting aid, says Bilawal Zardari

Bilawal Zardari said that in the past one had to go out of the country for liver treatment, but now it was a matter of happiness that institutions like Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences were providing free treatment facilities for liver transplantation and kidney patients.

To the questions from the journalists, the foreign minister said, “Our effort is to bring health facilities to the people at their doorsteps. In this regard, every district should have at least one such facility like the National Institute of the Children Health (NICH).”

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, cabinet members, assembly members and party leaders were also present on this occasion.

Advertisement

KARACHI: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday said the flood-affected people were still waiting for aid, Bol News reported.

Speaking at foundation stone laying of cancer center and inauguration of four new OPD blocks at Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) Ojha, Bilawal Zardari said our first priority should be the flood-affected people. “We have focused priority of the nation on political circus,” he said.

He said Pakistan recently faced a big climate change in the world. Even to the date, some areas of Sindh and Balochistan were submerged with water, he said.

Bilawal Zardari said that in the past one had to go out of the country for liver treatment, but now it was a matter of happiness that institutions like Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences were providing free treatment facilities for liver transplantation and kidney patients.

Appreciating the management and clinical practice of the Dow University of Health Sciences for the successful liver transplantation cases so far, the foreign minister said that the Chief Minister of Sindh had told him that 100 patients were treated every year in the newly established center. The provincial government bears the medical expenses.

Also Read Pakistan needs urgent help of international community: FM Bilawal Bhutto Flood caused immense destruction in Pakistan Large number of people are living...

Advertisement

Bilawal pledged that efforts would continue to establish such institutions in the whole country including Sindh, where the treatment facilities were available to the people for free or at a very low cost.

To the questions from the journalists, the foreign minister said, “Our effort is to bring health facilities to the people at their doorsteps. In this regard, every district should have at least one such facility like the National Institute of the Children Health (NICH). Children are treated free of charge at the NICH, Karachi. Emergency services for children have been ensured across the province, while diseases of liver, kidney, bone marrow and cancer are being treated free of charge at Gambat hospital.”

In response to another question, Bilawal Zardari said that the priority of all of us should be our country, regardless of our affiliation with any party or institution.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, cabinet members, assembly members and party leaders were also present on this occasion.