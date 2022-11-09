FM Bilawal arrives Saudi Arabia on two-day visit

Foreign Minister (FM) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday arrived Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on a two-day official visit.

The foreign minister and his Saudi counterpart will discuss the Pak-Saudi ties.

During the visit, FM Bilawal will co-chair Joint Sub-Committee meeting of the Political and Security pillar of the Saudi-Pakistan Supreme Coordination Council (SPSCC) with his Saudi counterpart.

Bilawal will also hold a meeting with Secretary General of the GCC during his visit, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

Besides, the official engagements, the foreign minister will have interaction with the local media and other dignitaries of the Kingdom.

“The visit of the foreign minister will further deepen Pakistan’s engagement with Saudi Arabia for enhancing mutually beneficial cooperation between the two brotherly countries,” it was further added.

Earlier on the sidelines of COP27 World Leaders Summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Egyptian Foreign Minister, Sameh Hassan Shoukry discussed bilateral relations and exchanged views on the regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release on Wednesday that during the meeting, they also discussed the way forward for enhanced bilateral engagement to further strengthen cooperation in political, trade, economic, cultural and commercial domains.

Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman was also present in the meeting.

The foreign minister congratulated the Egyptian foreign minister for excellent arrangements for the COP27.

He invited FM Shoukry to visit Pakistan early next year to commence bilateral activities for celebrations of 75 years of friendly relations.

“Pakistan and Egypt have longstanding cooperative relations rooted in common faith, culture and values. The year 2022 marks the 75 years of Pakistan-Egypt,” the spokesperson said in the press release.